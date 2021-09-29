'Will Keep Coming Back': What Ranbir Kapoor Said After Birthday Vacation With Alia Bhatt In Rajasthan

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia and Ranbir were in Jodhpur for his birthday

At the airport, Ranbir said Rajasthan is "beautiful"

Ranbir and Alia holidayed in Ranthambore before

This was the second time this year that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Rajasthan - safe to say it is one of their favourite vacation destinations? On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the Jodhpur airport to fly back to Mumbai, when the Sanju actor was asked the reason behind celebrating his birthday in Rajasthan. Responding to the journalist, Ranbir Kapoor said that he finds the state to be rather "beautiful" and that they will be returning to explore Rajasthan from time to time: "Aate rahenge (Will keep coming)." This time, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor checked into the Sujan Jawai Camp near Jodhpur for a luxury experience amidst the wilderness. The official website of the Sujan Jawai Camp lists October 1 as the reopening date, which means Alia and Ranbir were the first set of guests they hosted before accepting bookings for others.

In this viral video shared by fan-clubs, there's just a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor talking about Rajasthan. In the video, Alia Bhatt starts to giggle as she is referred to as Ranbir's humsafar by the journalist.

This birthday post has just a glimpse of the gorgeous views that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoyed on their recent vacation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had celebrated New Year's Eve with their families in Ranthambore together. Alia Bhatt had filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her safari and bonfire nights. In one of the photos, we also spotted Ranbir Kapoor chilling on a camping chair.

Last year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor explored the wilderness in Kenya. Photos of the couple from their African safari were all over the Internet.

Love life aside, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also co-stars of the upcoming Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra.