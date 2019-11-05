Viral: Alia Bhatt Is Sunny Side Up In Los Angeles

Alia Bhatt in Los Angeles (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2, is chilling in Los Angeles and how. The 26-year-old actress shared a stunning photo from the streets of Los Angeles on Instagram in her signature one-emoji-caption style. When in Los Angeles, be like Alia Bhatt. She looks super chic in her LA diaries photo in a white polka dotted dress, styled with yellow heels, a blue bag and retro sunglasses. Alia Bhatt's postcard from Los Angeles garnered over 1.6 million likes in just a few hours. Alia's mom Soni Razdan was one of the first ones to comment on Alia's post, who dropped the heart emoji while Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also cheered for the actress in the comments section.

Los Angeles girl Alia Bhatt has sunshine in her pockets:

Most of Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram posts have been from her travel diaries but for Sadak 2, which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt (who headlined the original cast of Sadak) and Aditya Roy Kapur. Here are some of Alia Bhatt's recent Sadak 2 memories.

Life is a vacation for Alia Bhatt, who also went on an African Safari with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this year and had also brightened up the streets of New York before that.

On the work front, apart from Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt also has projects such as Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, in which he co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu film RRR, which marks Alia's debut in the southern film industry.

