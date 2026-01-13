Viral Again: When <i>Toxic</i> Star Yash Said He Won't Do Scenes Which He "Can't Watch With Parents"

Kannada superstar Yash's Toxic has landed in legal trouble after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women's Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission. They objected to the teaser over its sexually explicit content. The scene in question shows a woman—inside a car—engaging in an intimate act with Yash's character.

After the scene triggered a row on social media, an old interview of Yash resurfaced. In it, a young Yash is heard saying that he wouldn't do scenes he can't watch with his parents.

In a chat with host Ramesh Aravind on a Kannada talk show, Yash had said, "I won't do any movie scenes that I wouldn't feel comfortable watching with my parents."

The video has gone viral amid the controversy over Yash's scene.

In its complaint, the party alleged that the visuals in the recently released teaser are "obscene" and "explicit," and claimed they adversely impact the social well-being of women and children while undermining Kannada cultural values.

The AAP Women's Wing urged the Commission to direct the Karnataka government to immediately withdraw or cancel the teaser of Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Meanwhile, the CBFC clarified that the teaser in question was released exclusively on YouTube and therefore does not fall under the certification body's jurisdiction. According to CBFC officials, certification is mandatory only for films and trailers made for theatrical exhibition. As a result, online promotional content released on digital platforms remains outside the CBFC's purview.

Soon after the teaser released, Geetu Mohandas addressed the trolls in a cryptic Instagram story. She wrote, "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc."

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. One of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, Toxic is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19.