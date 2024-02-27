Vir Das' Directorial Debut Has A Love Aaj Kal Connection

A still from Love Aaj Kal . (courtesy: YouTube)

Did you know that comedian-actor Vir Das and writer-producer Kavi Shastri first met on the sets of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal? Don't just take our word for it; go check Vir Das' recent Instagram post. In a series of pictures, both Vir and Kavi can be seen sitting and sipping coffee. One particular frame features a still from Love Aaj Kal's song Twist, where the duo can be spotted with the film's lead Saif Ali Khan. FYI: Ravi played the role of Jaat, whereas Vir portrayed Shonty in the film. While captioning the post, Vir Das announced their joint directorial debut with the text, “Two guys met as background players in Love Aaj Kal. Now they're directing a film together. This is them on reccee, where the rule is only one person is allowed to sip.” He also used the hashtag “coming soon” and tagged Kavi Shastri in his post.

It would not be wrong to say that Vir Das is having a great run professionally. Last year, at the 51st International Emmy Awards, Vir Das made India proud by winning an award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category. In his acceptance speech, the comedian said, “More than anything else I am here for India. I would like to thank you for your laughter. It is a symphony of love, it is an orchestra of freedom, it is a universal lyric that reminds us we are not alone and it is the soundtrack to this idiot's life. May it play louder until the entire world dances with us. Thank you. Namaste. Jain Hind. Assalamualaikum. Sat Sri Akaal. Love and peace. Thank you.”

Sharing the big moment with his Instagram family, Vir Das wrote, “Thank you for your laughter,” accompanied by folded hands and Indian flag emoji.

On the work front, Vir Das will be next seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae. Meanwhile, Kavi Shastri was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya.