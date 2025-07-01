Vikrant Massey Reveals He Left Religion Column Blank On Son Vardaan's Birth Certificate

Vikrant Massey, who's currently promoting his latest film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, recently revealed that he has left religion column blank on son Vardaan's birth certificate.

What's Happening

On Rhea Chakraborty's podcast show, Vikrant Massey revealed that he doesn't want his son to treat someone on the basis of his religion, caste and creed.

"On the birth certificate of my baby boy, we left the space for religion blank. So when his birth certificate came from the government, there was no religion stated on it. Toh yeh nahi hai ki sarkaar aapko bolti hai likhna padega (So it's not like the government forces you to write it). It depends on you. The moment we got his birth certificate, I put a dash in the religion column. I will be so heartbroken if I realise my son is treating anyone on the basis of the practices they follow. I am not raising my son that way," he said on the show.

In Vikrant's family, his parents and brother follow different religions. So, religious identity was never given prime importance in his circle.

"I think religion is a personal choice. For me, it's a way of life. I think everyone has the right to choose their religion. Mere ghar pe har prakaar ke religion aapko milenge. I think religion is man-made. Mai pooja karta, gurudwara bhi jaata hun, dargah bhi jaata hun (I offer prayers, I go to the gurdwara, and I also visit dargah). I get peace with all of this," said Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant And Religion

Vikrant, earlier, revealed that his father is Christian, his mother is Sikh, and his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant himself is married to Sheetal, who belongs to a Rajput Thakur family. He shared that while he doesn't follow any particular religion, he believes deeply in God. He also mentioned that they held a namkaran (naming) ceremony for their son.

In A Nutshell

Vikrant Massey, who doesn't believe in institutionalized religions, has kept the religion column blank on his son's birth certificate.