Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Shares BTS Photos From <i>Sigma</i> Sets: 'Few Of Many Beautiful Memories'

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is finally gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Sigma, after nearly three years in development. Ahead of the film's release, Sanjay shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Sharing a few of the many beautiful memories from the sets of Sigma Style. Lots of love to my team!"

Produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan, the film was first announced in August 2023 and is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 31.

Based on its motion poster released last year, Sigma appears to be a thriller. Written and directed by Jason Sanjay, the film reportedly follows a lone wolf character, played by Sundeep Kishan, who becomes entangled in crimes and a treasure hunt.

Jason Sanjay Talks About His Debut Film

Jason Sanjay said in a statement on Friday that he was excited for the release of the film. He added, "Sigma has been an incredibly special and enriching journey for me. I'm deeply grateful to producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions for placing their trust in my vision and for constantly supporting me throughout this process. Working with such a committed cast and crew has been truly rewarding, and I sincerely thank every artist and technician who contributed wholeheartedly to this film. We are eagerly looking forward to presenting Sigma to audiences on July 31 and can't wait to share more exciting updates soon."

According to GKM Tamil Kumaran of Lyca Productions, the movie has shaped up well. He was all praise for Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, and said, "Jason Sanjay has approached his debut with remarkable clarity, dedication, and conviction."

The movie was shot in 65 days over a period of four months. The cast of the film also includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and others.

Sigma has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL, and Hariharasuthan on VFX supervision. Netflix has bagged the digital rights for this movie.

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