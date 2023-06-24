Vijay Varma's Holiday Post Eclipsed By Comments On Tamannaah

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma, who has actively been sharing pictures from Kyrgyzstan, added new pictures. His latest Instagram entry happens to be from Ala Archa National Park. The actor captioned the post, "Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains." In the comments, Dia Mirza dropped dove emoji. The post, however, was eclipsed by comments on his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah (the actress recently confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma). "Yahan ghumne ki to meri bhi tamannaah hai," read a comment. "To all the people looking for Tamannaah comment," added another. "Me waiting for Tamannaah's comment," added another. Inputs from another user, "Bass aise ghumne ki tammanna hai."

See the post shared by Vijay Varma here:

Some more pictures from Vijay's Kyrgyzstan shoot diaries.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, during an interview with Film Companion recently, had said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."

Tamannaah, who will be seen sharing screen space in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, had said during the interview, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."