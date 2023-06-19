Vijay Varma's Perfect Response To Fan's Tamannaah 'Is Everything. He Is Just Vijay' Comment

Image was shared by Vijay Varma. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma )

For all Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia fans, we have some news in store for you. It is about Vijay Varma's comment on a fan's Twitter post. The person quote-tweeted a picture featuring Vijay and Tamannaah. Along with the pic, the fan tweeted, “She [Tamannaah] is everything. He is just Vijay.” Replying to the post, Vijay said, “I kinda agree.” The photo, in question, was released by Netflix India as part of the promotion for Lust Stories 2. The series will be released on June 29. It also stars Lust Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta.

I kinda agree https://t.co/4SsbMUuJEl — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 19, 2023

Here are the pictures shared by Netflix on Instagram:

It was only last week when Tamannaah and Vijay provided a confirmation of sought on their relationship. Tamannaah, in interaction with Film Companion, opened up about her relationship with Vijay Varma. The actress said that Vijay is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."

"I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen," she said.

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia added, “He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

Well, Vijay Varma also spoke about his personal life. The actor told Janice Sequeira, "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy.”