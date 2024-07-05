Vijay Varma On Using Abusive Language In Mirzapur 3: 'Grew Up In A House Where It Was Okay To Curse'

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma's latest offering Mirzapur 3 premiered on Friday. Recently, the actor spoke about using abusive language in the series. He shared that he grew up in a household where such language was commonplace. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "I mean I grew up in a household where it was okay to curse. Like I've seen my grandfather, grandmother, father and mother, everybody use that (language)."

He added, "For me, this is how we speak. I think this is a true representation. If I have to ever make a film about my family, I won't put them in another light; I'm okay with it. Who am I to judge?"

Vijay likened the situation to the themes explored in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, where artistic expression can divide opinions. He said, "When I saw 'Chamkila', it was about this only - one person considers another person's creation as obscene, but who decides? As it's his personal creation."

The actor further said, "In the same way, 'Mirzapur' is our personal creation. It's set in a certain landscape. It's a place where parents ke samne log kuch bhi bolte hai. Yeh duniya hai aisi [People abuse each other even in front of their parents here. This world is like that]. I am not self-censoring myself, I am not a believer in moral policing. In a day and age when people are screaming sh*t on news channels, I think this is much better."

ICYMI: Vijay Varma plays the role of Shatrughan Tyagi in the show.

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video. For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020.