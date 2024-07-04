The Mirzapur Effect: Top 15 Dialogues That Made The Internet Say Bhaukaal

A new poster of Mirzapur 3. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Mirzapur fans, assemble here. The highly anticipated third season of our favourite show is just around the corner. Can you feel the excitement in the air? Imagine a world where chaos and power collide on the gritty streets of Mirzapur. It's a battleground where words cut deeper than bullets. Welcome to the relentless world of Mirzapur, where every dialogue is a punch to the gut, leaving you craving for more. And guess what? We're diving straight into this madness.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to relive the top 20 Mirzapur dialogues from all seasons. Be prepare to laugh, cry, and perhaps even cringe a little. Let's dive right in, shall we?

1. Guns ki madad se darr nhi badhana hai, darr ki maddad se guns

2. Attack me bhi gun, defense mein bhi gun, hum banayenge mirzapur ko america

3. Shuru mazboori mein kiye the, ab maza aa raha hai

4. Darr ki yahi dikkat hai ki kabhi bhi khatam ho sakta hai

5. Oh chacha, rest kariye, varna rest in peace ho jaoge

6. Aurat chahe chambal ki ho ya purvanchal ki..gun uthayi hai to iska matlab dikkat hai

7. Izzat nhi karte hain, darte hain sab

8. Jeet ki guarantee tabhi hai jab jeet aur haar dono tumhare control mein ho

9. Ab chahe saanp aake ghar mein dosti karle..rehta toh zehreela hi hai na

10. Agar neta banna hai to gunde paalo, gunde bano mat

11. NPA ban gaye hain, non-performing asset

12. Aap humko ghar ki ownership samjha rahe hain, hume to poora sheher lena hai

13. Abe padhai likhai mai dhyan lagao IAS-YAS bano

14. Jab qurbani dene ka time aaye to qurbani sipahi ki di jati hai, raja aur rajkumar toh zinda rehte hain

15. Jo aaya hai, wo jayega bhi bas marzi humari hogi

Mirzapur 3 is directed by Anand Iyer and Gurmmeet Singh. The third season will be co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video. For the unversed, Mirzapur premiered in 2018 followed by a second season in 2020.