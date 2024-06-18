Vijay Deverakonda Takes His Parents On Their First Ever US Trip. See Post

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: VijayDeverakonda )

Meet the Family Man - Vijay Deverakonda. The Family Star actor recently took his parents on their first ever trip to the United States. He shared pictures from their recent vacation and they are absolutely adorable. In the first picture, Vijay can be seen joined by father Govardhan Rao and brother Anand Deverakonda. He shared famjam pictures as well. In one click, Vijay can be seen hugging his father tightly. Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote in the caption, "Taking Mum and Dad on their first trip to the US" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Vijay loves to share famjam pics on his Instagram feed on a regular basis. The actor shared pictures with his parents and his brother on his Instagram, and he captioned it, "Andariki Sankranthi Subhakankshalu (Sankranti greetings to all)." In the pictures, the actor, dressed in his festive best, can be seen posing with his family. In another picture, he is seen smiling with all his heart. The third click features a picture-perfect moment between Vijay Deverakonda and his mother. Take a look:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star opposite Mrunal Thakur. Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut.