Vijay Deverakonda Denies Filing Police Complaints Over Negative Reviews Of Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: VijayDeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda recently responded to rumours circulating about his alleged filing of police complaints against those trolling his latest outing, Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film received mixed reactions from audiences upon its release in both Tamil and Telugu languages. While some fans appreciated it, others criticised it. Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Vijay Deverakonda, debunking the claims of a police complaint.

The screenshot included a tweet alleging Vijay Deverakonda's involvement in filing such a complaint, accompanied by a photo of him with the police at a press conference. When the reporter asked him if there was any truth in the report, Vijay responded with a simple "Nope". Vijay dismissed the claims, stating the picture was from "Covid times" and no such action had been taken.

The clarification came after a picture featuring a man showing a few documents to the cops began doing the rounds on social media. Several X (formerly Twitter) users claimed that the man is a member of Vijay's team, who has filed a police complaint against those trolling Vijay Deverakonda and his latest filmFamily Star, on behalf of the Arjun Reddy actor.

Meanwhile, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film also features Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, the multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit theatres on April 5, accumulating ₹16 crore at the domestic box office within the first five days. The narrative delves into the intricacies of a middle-class family, exploring their struggles with financial constraints, emotional connections, and romantic aspirations. Vijay and Mrunal portray a couple entangled in a web of conflicting emotions as they navigate their journey towards mutual understanding.

Family Star showcases Parasuram Petla's dual role as writer and director. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) under the guidance of Dil Raju and Sirish, Vasu Varma serves as the co-writer.