ICYMI: Pics From Vijay Deverakonda's Fam-Jam On Sankranti

Vijay Deverakonda with family. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures from his fam-jam session with his family. The actor shared pictures with his parents and his brother on his Instagram profile, on Monday and he captioned it, "Andariki Sankranthi Subhakankshalu (Sankranti greetings to all)." In the pictures, the actor, dressed in his festive best, can be seen posing with his family. In another picture, he is seen smiling with all his heart. The third click features a picture-perfect moment between Vijay Deverakonda and his mother.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's post here:

Last week, the actor shared videos and photos from his holiday and he wrote, "I loooooooove cheesecake."

Another click from Vijay Deverakonda's holiday that he captioned, "When you have laughter fits." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Vijay Deverakonda ushered in 2024 with this post and he wrote on Instagram, "January 1, 2024. Happy New year my loves." Check it out:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next be seen in a film co-starring Mrunal Thakur, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and it is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut.