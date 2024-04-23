Vijay Deverakonda Attends His Personal Security Guard's Wedding In Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the video. (courtesy: __GirDhar)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda started trending a great deal on social media on Tuesday after photos and videos from his visit to his personal security guard Ravi's wedding surfaced on social media. The pictures and videos were shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on X (earlier known as Twitter). In the video, Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles as he receives a warm welcome at the wedding ceremony of Ravi, which was held in Hyderabad. The video also has glimpses of Vijay's mom Deverakonda Madhavi and his dad Deverakonda Govardhan Rao.

"Vijay Deverakonda and his family attended the wedding of his personal guard, Ravi and blessed the beautiful couple," read the caption on the X video. Check out the viral video from the wedding here:

The #VijayDeverakonda and his family attended the wedding of his personal guard, #Ravi and blessed the beautiful couple pic.twitter.com/ctDe1Gzumy — Anonymous (@__GirDhar) April 23, 2024

A few years ago, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the birthday of his personal security guard Ravi in his vanity van. The video went viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film was helmed by Parasuram Petla and it was produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Before that, he starred in the 2023 film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial Arjun Reddy. His other film credits include Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut.