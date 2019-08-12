Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Puri Jagannadh And Charmme Kaur For Next Film

Vijay Deverakonda with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. (Image courtesy: Charmmeofficial)

Highlights Charmme Kaur announced next project with Vijay Deverakonda It will be co-produced under her production banner Puri Connects The whole cast of the untitled film will be announced soon

Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda occupied top spot on the list on trends on Monday after he joined the team of director Puri Jagannadh's next untitled film, which will be co-produced by actress Charmme Kaur. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced under the banner of Charmme Kaur's Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh's Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies. Announcing the big news on social media, Charmme Kaur shared a picture of herself with the actor and the iSmart Shankar director and wrote: "It's official. Puri Connects proudly announces our next project with one and only Vijay Deverakonda, directed by our Puri Jagannadh. Under the banner Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. More details coming soon."

Check it out:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Dear Comrade, which opened in theatres on July 26. The film revolves around the story of a rebellious student leader, who falls in love a state level cricketer (played by Rashmika Mandanna). Despite being reprimanded by his parents and teachers over his anger issues, he continues to engage in fights.

Before the official release of the film, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he will make a Hindi remake of Dear Comrade.

Other than Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

It has been reported that the untitled film will release in four languages - Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. It will be reportedly shot in Telugu and Kannada first and later will be dubbed in Tamil and Hindi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.