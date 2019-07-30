Karan Johar Paid Rs 6 Crore For The Hindi Remake Rights Of Dear Comrade: Report

Karan Johar with the team of Dear Comrade. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who is all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Dear Comrade under his production house Dharma Productions, has reportedly paid Rs 6 crore for the remake rights of the film, stated Pinkvilla. According to the report, this is, by far that highest amount that has been paid for any remake in Bollywood. KJo has earlier produced the Hindi remakes of several regional films, which includes Rohit Shetty's Simmba (which is a remake of Temper) and S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series. "Karan Johar has paid a whopping Rs 6 crore to buy the Hindi remake rights of Dear Comrade. This amount is the highest ever amount that has been paid for any remake in Bollywood," Pinkvilla stated.

Karan Johar, who attended the screening of Dear Comrade a few days ago, shared the news of his association with the project on social media. An excerpt from his post read: "Glad to announce that Dharma Movies will be producing the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Super excited about this."

Dear Comrade features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Bharat Kamma. As of now, the cast for the Hindi rendition of the film has not been announced.

On the work front, Karan Johar's last project as a producer was Student Of The Year 2. Besides Dear Comrade, the filmmaker will also be producing Dostana 2, Good News, Drive and Brahmastra. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

