Karan Johar To Make Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade In Hindi. Details Here

Karan Johar with Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Karan hasn't confirmed if Vijay Deverakonda will also star in the remake "Super excited about this," wrote Karan Johar Vijay Deverakonda also said he's can't wait to work with Karan Johar

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Dear Comrade has found its Hindi remake filmmaker in Karan Johar, who watched the film on Tuesday and shared a post complimenting the team on social media. Karan Johar, who presented the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali series, praised lead stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna for their 'top notch performances' and added, 'The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message.' In the same post, Karan Johar announced that he will produce the Hindi remake of the film and he's 'super excited' about this.

Karan Johar wrote, "Had the pleasure to be the first to see Dear Comrade. What a powerful and intense love story. Top notch performances by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message. Strongly directed by debut director Bharat Kamma... Glad to announce that Dharma Movies will be producing the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Super excited about this."

Here's Karan Johar's post:

Karan Johar's announcement did not clarify if the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. However, the Arjun Reddy actor wrote in his post, "Comrade Karan Johar, biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can't wait to do something mad with you and Dharma Movies."

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster but Kabir Singh exceeded the glory by becoming the top earning Bollywood film of 2019. Both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Dear Comrade will open in cinemas on July 26.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.