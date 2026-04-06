Vignesh Shivan On Fallout With Dhanush Over 3-Second Clip: "That's Something I Feel Ashamed About"

Years after the public fallout with Dhanush over using a 3-second clip in Nayanthara's Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan reacted to the issue in a recent interview. He confessed that losing his friendship with Dhanush is a "loss" for him, despite the actor's "fatherly" presence in his life.

Speaking to Gobinath for his YouTube channel in Tamil during promotions for his next, Love Insurance Kompany, Vignesh Shivan said: "I like Dhanush sir a lot. His birthday is on July 28... and on that same day, my father passed away. I feel a fatherly presence in him; I identify him that way. My biggest loss is losing that relationship. That is also something I feel ashamed about. There must have been a mistake somewhere at some point. For the life I'm living now, Dhanush sir is a very important person to me."

He added: "I was with him for two years during the VIP shoot. I used to eat only after he ate. Sometimes, we don't even understand the situation when something happens between people."

About the Nayanthara-Dhanush Fallout

In November 2024, Dhanush filed a civil suit against Nayanthara for allegedly using visuals from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary without his clearance.

Dhanush approached the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. The civil suit claimed Nayanthara and others used certain visuals connected to the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix original Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Dhanush's legal move came days after he demanded ₹10 crore compensation from the Jawan actress for using footage lasting a few seconds. FYI, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was produced by Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Shivan. During the shoot, Nayanthara and Shivan grew close, and their love story began.

Slamming Dhanush for touching "an all-time low" with his demand, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram.

An excerpt read: "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars for us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster."

Nayanthara will next be seen in Patriot and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Dhanush will next appear in the action thriller Kara. Meanwhile, Vignesh's Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, will hit theatres on April 10.