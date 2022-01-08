Vidyut Jammwal Wished Fiancee Nandita Mahtani On Her Birthday Like This

Highlights
Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared two special posts for his fiancee and designer Nandita Mahtani. On Saturday, the actor curated a video, which has snippets from all their special moments together, each accompanied with a mushy caption. Sharing the video on his profile, Vidyut wrote: "Happy Birthday always #Love #Celebration #BirthdayGirl." He shared a separate video on his Instagram, in which he edited his and Nandita's faces in the video Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye from the film Farz and wrote: "Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa!#CountryBoyStyle." In the comments, Nandita wrote: "Thank you my hero."
Vidyut Jammwal's proposal was anything but regular. "Did it the Commando way" he wrote while sharing a photo of himself and Nandita rock climbing together. "Couldn't keep him hanging any longer... said yes!" Nandita Mahtani wrote in her Instagram.
Vidyut Jammwal is best-known for starring in action movies such as the Commando series of films, Junglee, Bullett Raja, Khuda Hafiz and Force, to name a few. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry as a model and he recently launched his production house named Action Hero Films. As his first production, Vidyut Jammwal announced a new film IB 71, which will be directed by Sankalp Reddy. Vidyut Jammwal is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his next - Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, a sequel to his 2020 movie.