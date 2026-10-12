Vidyut Jammwal On What Separates Indian And Hollywood Action Films

After working in Indian films for 15 years, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the newest adaptation of Street Fighter. Ahead of the film's release, the actor reflected on the differences between Bollywood and Hollywood industries.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vidyut revealed that his experience of working in Hollywood was entirely different from what he is used to. “It's very different from what we have here. Yes, the money they spend is phenomenal, but just by spending money, you cannot create phenomenal stuff,” he shared, adding, “You see a different kind of planning, professionalism, discipline, and legal aspects. They are very particular about what they do. That is a big difference.”

In recent years, several Indian filmmakers have mounted films on massive budgets, expecting that by spending more money the films will receive the quality needed to bridge the gap with Hollywood.

Vidyut disagreed with this thought and shared, “If a person suddenly gets a lot of money, it doesn't mean they will suddenly learn manners, too.” Clarifying the statement is not a dig at Indian cinema, he added, “I am not talking just about our industry, but about people in general, too. Money is not everything. There is a certain mindset change that needs to be brought.”

Although Indian films have yet to bridge the gap with Hollywood films, Vidyut admitted the standards of actions in Indian films have improved in recent years. “The standard of action is very high here now. We get the best action directors in our films now. I get the opportunity to work with everybody who is big in India.”

Comparing action in Indian films with Hollywood, Vidyut shared, “The only difference there is the legal system. The laws are very strict; the insurance companies are very fastidious about what the actor can do.”

Vidyut will be making his Hollywood debut in Street Fighter, the third live-action feature film based on the video game series. The film features a star-studded cast lineup, including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa.

In the film, Vidyut will be playing the role of Dhalsim, the famous yogic fighter. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film will be released in theatres on October 16.

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