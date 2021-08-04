Vidya Malavade's Fitness Routine Includes 'Yoga On And Off The Mat'

Vidya Malavade shared this photo (courtesy vidyamalavade)

Actress Vidya Malavade often shares glimpses of her fitness routine on Instagram, all of which come in the form of yoga videos. Vidya Malavade, who is also a yoga teacher, checked in to Instagram recently with glimpses of her yoga routine and a must-read caption about the connection between mind and body. "When the body is going crazy with effort/discomfort to stay in a pose, can your mind come to stillness? Now apply that to life," she wrote in her Instagram post. In the bunch of photos, Vidya Malavade can be seen doing backbends. "Yoga on and off the mat," she added in her post - her caption is explained in the photos.

Here's what Vidya Malavade posted on Wednesday:

Meanwhile, Vidya Malavade's Instagram is a compilation of her yoga routines. The actress has the "heart of a warrior princess" and there's proof in this video:

For a balanced mind and body, "It takes time... discipline.. focus... dedication... hunger... consistency.. and every ounce of blood, grime, sweat and willpower," wrote Vidya Malavade.

Here are some more snippets from Vidya Malavade's yoga diaries:

In Bollywood, Vidya Malavade has featured in films such as U, Bomsi N Me, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, 1920: Evil Returns and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!. She is best known for portraying the role of a motivated hockey team captain in 2007 movie Chak De! India, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya Malavade has also featured in shows such as Mismatched, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai and Flesh. She was last seen in the psychological thriller Koi Jaane Na.