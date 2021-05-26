Vidya Malavade's Yoga Routine Is The Route To Being 'Beautiful At Any Age'

Vidya Malavade in a still from her video (courtesy vidyamalavade)

Actress Vidya Malavade, best known for her role in 2007 sports film Chak De! India, is setting major yoga goals on Instagram. The 48-year-old actress, who is also a yoga instructor, posted a video of herself practicing yoga and sent Instagram into a tizzy. No surprises there. Along with her video, Vidya also shared her understanding of yoga as a way of life: "You are as young as your spine - the yogis say! Here's something to do, to keep it that way!" she wrote. Vidya Malavade, who is a spiritual soul, also wrote about the importance of the spine from a physical and spiritual point of view. Vidya Malavade wrapped her post by saying: "Beautiful at any age, fit at every age," and added these in hashtags: "Age is just a number" and "Movement is medicine."

Vidya Malavade's yoga video inspired her Instagram followers and greatly impressed her friend Deanne Panday, who is a celebrity fitness instructor. She left this ROFL comment on the actress' post: "Red hot chilli pepper yogi!" Here's some midweek motivation for you to roll out the yoga mat, courtesy Vidya Malavade:

Meanwhile, here are some more glimpses of Vidya Malavade's fitness routine comprising yoga:

In Bollywood, Vidya Malavade has featured in films such as U, Bomsi N Me, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, 1920: Evil Returns and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!. She is best known for portraying the role of a motivated hockey team captain in 2007 movie Chak De! India, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya Malavade has also featured in shows such as Mismatched, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai and Flesh. She was last seen in the psychological thriller Koi Jaane Na.