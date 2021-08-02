After Women's Hockey Team Make History, What Chak De! India Stars Wrote

Vidya Malavade shared this image. (courtesy vidyamalavade)

It was a win like no other - the women's hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Australia to reach the semi-finals for the first time ever. On Twitter, the mood is not just jubilant but more than a little filmy - because, 2007 sports drama Chak De! India in which Shah Rukh Khan coaches an underdog women's team to World Cup victory. Today's real life win reflected the reel life victory in more ways than one. For one, in both real and reel matches, India beat Australia; for another, today's match was won by Gurjit Kaur converting a penalty corner into a goal - the film ended in a thrilling penalty shootout. Last but absolutely not the least, coach Sjoerd Marijne shares in the Rani Rampal-lead Team India's victory. On Twitter, #ChakDeIndia has been trending and many of the actresses who made up the fictional hockey team have posted shout outs to team India - among them Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malavade, Chitrashi Rawat and others.

Before we check out the posts, let's also not forget that the Indian men's hockey team have also reached the Tokyo Olympic semi-finals for the first time in four decades after beating Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Chak De! India all the way. See the posts shared by the actresses who starred in the film.

Sagarika Ghatge, who starred as Preeti Sabarwal in the film, wrote in her Instagram post, "The Indian women's hockey team created history today by entering the Olympics semifinals for the first time. Congratulations to the whole team and more power to our women."

Vidya Malavade, who played captain Vidya Sharma in the 2007 film Chak De! India, gave a shout out to the team with these words: "Indian women's hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics beating the works No 2 team Australia 1-0. My phone hasn't stopped ringing since morning and I was just a part of the reel. These women are the real deal. Such pride, such grit... So much power... Team India onwards and upwards ladies."

Chitrashi Rawat, who starred as the rebellious Komal Chautala in Chak De! India, wrote: "The Indian Women Hockey team has created history today. We are in the semis and the girls have stepped into their power in full glory. It is a deja vu moment for us... Not so long ago we had the privilege to experience the feeling of winning for our country in #chakdeindia. More power to the girls."

"Ya Man, almost 14 years back on 10 of August Chak De! India released. It was made with unimaginable love and no words can explain that. Not for fame but to bring back the lost glory. #womenshockeyteam We got this. Fingers crossed for semifinal," wrote Shilpa Shukla, who played the veteran Bindiya Naik.

"My phone hasn't stopped ringing since morning," wrote Tanya Abrol, who played the belligerent Balbir Kaur.

India, led by Rani Rampal, will play Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday.