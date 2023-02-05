It Was A Mini Chak De! India Reunion At Chitrashi Rawat's Wedding

Vidya Malavade shared this image. (courtesy: vidyamalavade)

Chak De! India actress Chitrashi Rawat married her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani earlier this week. The wedding festivities took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The actress picked a stunning golden lehenga with heavy zari work for her big day. The statement nath [nose pin] added an edge to her look. Pictures and videos from the wedding festivities have flooded the Internet. Guestlist? Chitrashi Rawat's Chak De! India co-stars. From Vidya Malavade and Seema Azmi to Shubhi Mehta Bajpai and Shilpa Shukla, the team bride made a shimmery appearance and how. Can we call it a mini-reunion? The album shared by Vidya Malavade on Instagram screams fun from miles away. The opening frame features Vidya Malavade and the bride striking a filmy pose for the lens. The next one is for all the Chak De! fans out there. Don't miss the pic featuring the newlyweds. The caption read, “Got our babygurl married.” Actress Sagarika Ghatge replied with a bunch of red heart emojis. She was also part of the film.

Shubhi Mehta Bajpai has also written a heartwarming note for Chitrashi Rawat. Along with a heartwarming pic featuring herself and the bride, the actress wrote, “We have been teammates, co-actors, flatmates, roommates, advisors, confidantes', therapists and above all friends like family. I am so grateful for you in my life. And I am so happy to be a part of your joy at your wedding. Here's wishing you and the best man ever Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani all the love and kindness for each other.” Replying to this, Vidya Malavade dropped a set of red heart emojis.

Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, also starred Shah Rukh Khan. He played the role of Kabir Khan, the hockey coach for the Indian Women's team. The film was much loved by fans and critics alike. It was released in 2007.