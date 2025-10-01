Video: Fan Pulls Alia Bhatt Aside For A Selfie At Durga Puja Pandal, Actor Handles The Situation Calmly

Alia Bhatt, who is often praised for her calm demeanour with fans, faced an unexpected situation during her visit to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Wednesday. The pandal, hosted annually by the families of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, saw a star-studded turnout this festive season. Amid the celebrations, Alia was briefly pulled aside by a fan, yet she chose to manage the moment with grace rather than alarm.

What's Happening

A video circulating on paparazzi accounts showed Alia Bhatt making her way towards the main puja area, surrounded by her security team.

As she walked, a female fan suddenly held her arm and refused to let go, hoping for a picture. The incident took her by surprise, and her security immediately stepped in to free the actress.

However, Alia stopped them, reassuring that everything was fine. She posed for the photograph before continuing ahead, gently requesting her team not to escalate the matter further. Observers noted how she balanced fan enthusiasm with crowd safety, avoiding unnecessary tension.

During the puja, Alia was seen engaging warmly with Rani Mukerji and was photographed alongside Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji. The event also drew several other Bollywood names, including Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and more.

Background

Alia Bhatt recently appeared in Jigra and will next feature in the action thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where she shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

