<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i>: Ajith Kumar's Film Mints Rs 1.35 Crore At Box Office On Day 9

Vidaamuyarchi, led by Ajith Kumar, arrived in theatres, on February 6, 2025. The film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in the first week. On its second Friday (February 14), Vidaamuyarchi collected Rs 1.35 crore at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi's cumulative box office collection stands at Rs 74.10 crore. On Day 9, the action thriller witnessed an overall Tamil Occupancy rate of 17.04%, added the report.

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, revolves around a married couple Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). They are on the verge of divorce after 12 years of their marriage. However, on a vacation gone wrong in Azerbaijan, Kayal is abducted by a notorious group. With his wife's life in danger, Arjun faces all odds and embarks on a dangerous journey to find her.

While Ajith Kumar plays Arjun, Trisha Krishnan portrays the role of his wife Kayal. Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Vijay Ramya play crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

A week ago, Trisha Krishnan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from Vidaamuyarchi's sets. On par with the jam-packed shooting schedules, she indulged in some light-hearted moments with the cast and crew as well.

Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni made it to the clip too.

Trisha Krishnan's caption read, “Legit, one of the best rides (pun intended), I have had with this fantabulous team making this film. Thank you, team.”

Vidaamuyarchi's teaser was unveiled last year.

The video presented viewers with an unknown world where danger lurked at every corner. Action and suspense dominated the teaser, promising an edge-of-the-seat ride, but without giving away too much information.

One particular shot showcased Ajith Kumar's character Arjun soaked in blood and collapsing to his knees.

Ajith Kumar marked his return to the big screen with Vidaamuyarchi, after a 2-year hiatus. The Tamil star's last on-screen venture was the H Vinoth-directed action thriller Thunivu. Released in 2023, the film also featured Manju Warrier and John Kokken.