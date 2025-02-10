Ajith Kumar Meets With Accident Ahead Of Portugal Race, Escapes Unhurt

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar isn't taking a break to celebrate the success of his latest film Vidaamuyarchi just yet. Instead, he has already shifted gears - quite literally - back to one of his biggest passions: motorsports.

Ajith is now in Portugal as he is preparing for a high-profile racing event. However, during a recent practice session, he met with an accident on the track. The actor was safe.

The incident occurred while Ajith was training at the Estoril circuit, where his car sustained serious damage in a crash. Quick to recover from the setback, he downplayed the situation as a "minor accident" and reassured fans that no one was injured.

Expressing gratitude for the support he received, Ajith remained focused on the race ahead. In an interview, "We are having a good time again. We got into a minor accident. Fortunately, nothing happened to anyone. We will win the car race again and establish our pride. We would like to thank the friends who supported us during the accident."

Last month, Ajith Kumar Racing, clinched third place in the 991 category at the Dubai 24H 2025 race. The 53-year-old participated with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

But that's not all - Ajith also bagged the prestigious Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category. Dubai 24H, held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, is renowned for showcasing high-performance GT and touring cars battling it out in an intense 24-hour format.