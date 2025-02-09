<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Ajith Kumar'ss Film Is Rs 50 Crore

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is experiencing fluctuations at the box office. The film opened strongly, collecting ₹26 crore on its first day. On its first Friday, the action thriller saw a dip and earned ₹10.25 crore.

On Saturday, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a slight improvement, adding ₹12 crore to its tally. This brought its total three-day collection in India to ₹47.75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi hit the cinema screens on February 6. In addition to Ajith Kumar, the film also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Arav and Vijay Ramya in key roles.

Last year in November, the makers dropped Vidaamuyarchi's teaser on YouTube. The clip offered a glimpse of an intriguing world. It skillfully balanced action and suspense, without giving too much away.

In the teaser, Ajith Kumar made a stylish entry dressed in a black T-shirt, brown jacket and sunglasses. He was seen in a series of quick, impactful shots.

One particularly striking shot showed Ajith, soaked in blood and collapsing to his knees.

Vidaamuyarchi is set against the scenic backdrop of Azerbaijan. The story centres around Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha), a couple on the brink of divorce after 12 years of marriage. When they get stranded in Azerbaijan, Kayal goes missing, prompting Arjun to embark on a journey to find her.

Vidaamuyarchi was originally slated for a January 2025 release but was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances." The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore, with Ajith Kumar's remuneration said to be between ₹110 to ₹120 crore.