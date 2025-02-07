<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar's Film Opens To A Strong Start But Fails To Beat His Previous Movie <i>Thunivu</i>

Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres on Thursday (February 6). According to Sacnilk, the film earned an impressive Rs 22 crore (nett) on its opening day in India.

The film saw strong turnout across various showtimes, with the morning shows registering an occupancy rate of 58.81%, which rose to 60.27% during the afternoon. Trichy and Pondicherry recorded the highest occupancies at 92.00% and 91.67%, respectively, while Chennai saw an 88.33% occupancy rate.

Although Vidaamuyarchi performed well at the box office, it did not surpass the opening day collection of Ajith's previous film Thunivu, which grossed Rs 24.4 crore in India.

After a two-year hiatus, Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar's return to the silver screen. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Vijay Ramya.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is set against the scenic backdrop of Azerbaijan.

The story centres around Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha), a couple on the brink of divorce after 12 years of marriage. When they get stranded in Azerbaijan, Kayal goes missing, prompting Arjun to embark on a journey to find her.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vidaamuyarchi, which was originally scheduled for a January 2025 release, was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Ajith Kumar's remuneration is reportedly between Rs 110 to 120 crore.