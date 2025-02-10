<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has opened in the theatres on February 6. The action thriller set off on a strong note, collecting Rs 26 crore. On Day 4, the movie garnered Rs 13 crore at the ticket window, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi's overall box office collection stands at Rs 62.75 crore. On its first Sunday (February 9), the film's Tamil occupancy rate was 45.95%, said the report.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Vijay Ramya and Arav in important roles. The film's music is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Azerbaijan, Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a couple — Arjun and Kayal. The pair are headed for a divorce after 12 years of marriage. Their equation is put to the test when Kayal is abducted in Azerbaijan by a notorious group. Now, it is up to Arjun to rescue her as he embarks on a challenging journey.

Originally slated to premiere in January, Vidaamuyarchi's release date was pushed back due to "unavoidable circumstances." Ajith Kumar's remuneration for the film is reportedly between Rs 110 to 120 crore. Vidaamuyarchi is made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith Kumar's return to the silver screen after a 2-year sabbatical. The Tamil star was last seen in the 2023 action thriller Thunivu. Manju Warrier and John Kokken were a part of the project.

Earlier in January, Ajith Kumar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award — India's third-highest civilian honour. Reacting to the big achievement, the actor issued a statement expressing his gratitude for the recognition.

A part of Ajith Kumar's heartfelt message read, “I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be."

I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a… — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) January 25, 2025

Ajith Kumar debuted in showbiz as the lead in the 1993 film Amaravathi.