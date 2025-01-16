<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i>: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Film To Release On This Date

There has been a new update on Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.

The makers of the action thriller have pushed the film's release date to February 6, 2025. The news was confirmed by Vettri Theatres.

Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres shared the official release date of Vidaamuyarchi on X.

The caption read, "Sorry guys, latest & final update, Vidaamuyarchi on Feb 6th, 2025 !!! All other movies going to shuffle accordingly."

Sorry guys , latest & final update #VidaaMuyarchi from Feb 6th 2025 !!!



All other movies going to shuffle accordingly … https://t.co/NbTAobDg0e — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions announced that the Vidaamuyarchi trailer will release on January 16, 2025, at 6:40 pm.

They shared the announcement on X, and captioned it, "Hold tight! The VIDAAMUYARCHI & PATTUDALA trailer is releasing today at 6:40 PM. Efforts Never Fail!"

Last year in November, the makers had dropped Vidaamuyarchi's teaser on YouTube.

The clip offered a glimpse of an intriguing world, as depicted in the film. It skillfully balanced action and suspense, without giving too much away.

Ajith Kumar makes a stylish, intense appearance, styled in a black T-shirt, brown jacket, and sunglasses for accessorizing.

He's seen in a series of quick, impactful shots, and there are also brief moments with Trisha Krishnan.

One particularly striking shot shows Ajith, soaked in blood and collapsing to his knees, hinting at the physical and emotional toll his character will endure.

Aside from Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Vidaamuyarchi features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Das in key roles.

The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.