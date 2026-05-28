Victoria Beckham On Self-Confidence And Ageing: "I Have Accepted How I Look"

Victoria Beckham is one of the most recognisable names in the entertainment and fashion industry. From her days as a member of the Spice Girls to her successful career as a designer, the singer has often faced intense scrutiny over her appearance. Now, the former pop star has opened up about her personal journey with self-confidence and body image.

In a conversation with The Beauty Desk podcast, Victoria revealed that she has finally learned to accept the way she looks after decades of self-doubt.

"I've spent most of my life feeling like I'm not good enough and not liking how I look. I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way I look," the fashion mogul said. "And I also don't think you have to give up just because you're 50. That doesn't mean you have to compromise. You can still look good."

Victoria further shared that she is more committed to fitness today than she was in her 20s. "I don't do anything differently now, with regard to my workout. In fact, I do more now than what I was doing when I was 20, and 30. So just because you get older, it doesn't mean you're limited to what you can do, you know? You can achieve great things as you get older," she said.

The singer claimed that looking great and feeling your best starts with the fundamental basics. "Jjust looking after yourself, respecting yourself, making sure you're drinking enough water, making sure that you're sleeping enough, and working out, and eating as healthily as you can. Those basic things are so important," she added.

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in 1996 as "Posh Spice" in the pop group the Spice Girls. She got married to football player David Beckham on 4 July 1999 in Dublin, Ireland. The couple are parents to four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.



