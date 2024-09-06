Vicky Kaushal Sends Big Love To Gurdas Maan's New Song <i>Main Hi Jhoothi</i>: "Evergreen"

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal Sends Big Love To Gurdas Maan's New Song Main Hi Jhoothi: "Evergreen"

Vicky Kaushal is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA)

Read Time: 2 mins
Vicky Kaushal Sends Big Love To Gurdas Maan's New Song Main Hi Jhoothi: "Evergreen"
A split image of Vicky Kaushal and Gurdas Maan
New Delhi:

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan's latest album Sound of Soil's first track Main Hi Jhoothi is captivating the hearts of audiences and now Bollywood's Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal, can't stop raving about the legendary singers brilliance.

Vicky, known for his love of Punjabi music and his killer dance moves, recently shared the track on his social media, expressing his love for Maan Saab's latest release. He captioned the post, “Evergreen Maan Saab” along with a heart emoji.

The album Sound of Soil features nine tracks, with the first track, Main Hi Jhoothi, sung and written by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan himself. The song beautifully conveys the essence of deep emotions, and listeners are eagerly awaiting the release of the remaining eight tracks, which promise to be just as impactful.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Announcing the big news on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Come and experience an epic event and take back some unforgettable memories. Watch me host and perform this year at the #IIFAAwards2024 !!!"

Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky said in a statement shared by the IIFA team, "IIFA has been an important part of my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it's pure magic."

Vicky Kaushal, Gurdas Mann
Vicky Kaushal Sends Big Love To Gurdas Maan's New Song <i>Main Hi Jhoothi</i>: "Evergreen"
