Vicky Kaushal Reportedly Replaces Akshay Kumar In Sajid Nadiadwala's LOL: Land Of Lungi

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly replaced Akshay Kumar in director Sajid Nadiadwala's LOL: Land Of Lungi, Pinkvilla stated in a report. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star, who has proved his acting skills time and again, will reportedly join the team of Land Of Lungi, where the makers plan to establish him as the next common man's hero. In case you are wondering what made Akshay Kumar exit the film, here's what the Pinkvilla report states. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla: "Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala have discussed the film and they were keen on doing it together. But now, Akshay won't be a part of the project anymore. He has already allotted his dates to a few other projects like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and The End. So, Akshay suggested his good friend Sajid to go ahead and make LOL with someone else."

Shifting the focus on Vicky Kaushal, the source further told Pinkvilla: "Vicky Kaushal met the director a few months back and expressed his interest in the film after he was given the narration. Vicky already has his date diary full with a few films he's already signed, especially the Udham Singh biopic, which will be shot over the next one year. There's Karan Johar's Takht too, which might roll by the year end or in January 2020. So, he has worked out his dates in such a way that he can headline Land Of Lungi now.

It is reported that the producers are satisfied with the new collaboration and they have started looking for a female lead. Speaking about the producers' plan for Vicky Kaushal, another source close to the project told Pinkvilla: "Vicky is not only a great actor, but he has also proved to be a huge draw with the audiences at the box office too. LOL is a space that Vicky has never been seen in. It is a complete masala action comedy and given how massy the reach would be, they plan to establish Vicky as the next common man's hero with this film."

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is prepping for his work-in-progress film Sardar Udham Singh. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.