Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Birthday In New York With The Best Cake Ever

On his 31st birthday, Vicky Kaushal opted for a low-key birthday celebration with his close friends in New York (going by his latest Instagram story). However, his birthday cake was anything but ordinary. Vicky gave us a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, which had cheeseburger, coffee and fries, all of which were, BTW fondue-covered cakes. (Isn't that amazing!). In the pictures, Vicky, dressed in a white shirt, can be seen smiling with all his heart as he sits in front of his scrumptious birthday cake. Vicky's birthday celebration pictures are trending a great deal on social media and we are not surprised. The pictures received over 3 lakh likes within a few minutes.

In his post, the birthday boy explained the reason behind his bright smile and he wrote: "The smile on my face is because of the people you see in the reflection behind. Thank you guys. Also, feeling so blessed reading all your wonderful wishes. Thank you so much for this beautiful shower of love and blessings. Lots of love and a big hug to each one of you. That, BTW, on the table, was my birthday cake."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

On his special day, Vicky's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with him in Raazi, wrote: "Happy Birthday you lovely human, have a super day."

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Vicky's Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu also shared an adorable birthday wish for the actor.

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story.

Yami Gautam, who shared screen space with Vicky in Uri: The Surgical Strike, posted a super cute picture with the actor and she wrote: "Happy birthday to the only actor who makes me look tall. Stay the awesome muda that you are."

Screenshot of Yami Gautam's Instagram story.

Here are some more birthday wishes posted by Bollywood stars:

To the brother....

Happy birthday @vickykaushal09 live it large! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 16, 2019

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Dia Mirza's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram story.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

