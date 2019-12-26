Vicky Kaushal On Playing Sardar Udham Singh: 'Something Inside Me Altered Forever'

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Vicky Kaushal, who will play the role of Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's film, wrote an extensive not on the revolutionary's 120th birthday anniversary. On Thursday, Vicky shared a picture of the Sardar Udham Singh on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh." The Sanju actor added, "Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don't know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (December 26, 1899 - July 31, 1940)."

In August this year, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film in what looks like London, which is where Udham Singh assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. In 1919, Michael O'Dwyer, then the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, sent troops to Jallianwala Bagh where they fired on a gathering of unarmed protestors. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre deeply impacted the young Udham Singh who shot Michael O'Dwyer two decades later and was hanged for murder. In the picture he shared on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal is dressed in overcoat and hat. Behind him, the distinctive red double decker London bus can be seen.

The film's director Shoojit Sircar spoke about the project and told news agency IANS: "Udham's struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today's audiences to be made aware of, and I have collaborated with my esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, along with my friend and producer Ronnie Lahiri once again for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story."

Vicky Kaushal recently received a National Award for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has films like Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Karan Johar's Takht, in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Sam Manekshaw's biopic.