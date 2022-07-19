Just Vicky Kaushal In A Maldives State Of Mind. Midweek Blues Can Wait

Vicky Kaushal is holidaying in Maldives. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal has been in the Maldives for the past few days celebrating his wife, actress Katrina Kaif's birthday. The couple has been joined by friends and siblings in the island country. And over the past week, Vicky and Katrina have been treating fans to some stunning pictures from the Maldives. Now, Vicky has added to the list of images from the birthday bash by sharing another photo of him chilling by the blue waters. In the caption, Vicky said, “Sone-wah” a play on the name of the location Soneva Fushi, which he marked using a geotag. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

A day ago, Vicky Kaushal also treated fans to a loved-up picture of him and Katrina Kaif with the pristine waters in the background. Both dressed in white, Katrina and Vicky are sharing a laugh in the images. In the caption, Vicky kept it simple and romantic with just the infinity emoji.

In the comments, Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of heart emojis, and Farah Khan said, “Bless,” with heart emojis.

See the post here:

In another video shared on Monday, Vicky Kaushal and friends are seen zip lining in the Maldives amidst loads of laughter. Sharing the clip, Vicky Kaushal said, “The best part of life.”

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal dropped another photo featuring his brother Sunny Kaushal, directors Kabir Khan and Anand Tiwari, and Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Miche having fun in the pool. In the caption, he said, "Pulling your attention."

On July 16, Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday and shared several pictures from her beach party. In the images, she is seen with Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz, Karishma Kohli, Angira Dhar and Sharvari Wagh.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, while Vicky Kaushal will play the lead role in Govinda Naam Mera and Anand Tiwari's next film, among others.