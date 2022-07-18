For This Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Maldives Pic, A String Of Hearts From Tripti Dimri And Other Stars

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal has made his fans' Monday morning bright, by posting an adorable photo of himself with his wife Katrina Kaif from the Maldives. In the image, they are twinning in white outfits, flashing their million-dollar smile. The couple seems to be sitting on a yacht, while in the background, we can see a clear sea. In the captions, Vicky dropped the infinity sticker. The couple jetted off to the Maldives with family and friends for Katrina's birthday celebration. Soon after Vicky shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Tripti Dimri and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoticons.

Check out the post below:



On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a stunning picture of the actress, and wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!," followed by heart emoticons. In the photo, Katrina is posing for the camera flashing her beautiful smile. In the background, we can see a clear sky and sea. Check out the post below:

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared several pictures on his Instagram handle featuring brother Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari and Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. In the image, the boys are having fun in the pool. Check out the post below:

Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her birthday on July 16, shared several pictures from her beachside birthday with her girls. In the images, Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz and Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh are posing with the birthday girl.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty - Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.