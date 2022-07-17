Vicky Kaushal Enjoys Pool Time With His Boys In The Maldives. See Pics

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently in the Maldives celebrating the actress' 39th birthday. The Sardar Udham actor has shared new pictures on his Instagram handle, enjoying pool time with his boys. In the images, Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel and Mikhail Yawalkar are posing for the camera flashing their million-dollar smiles. Seeing the images, it seems they all are having a blast as they spend quality time together. Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable picture of his wife Katrina Kaif on her birthday and wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!". Check out the post below:



Katrina Kaif also shared several pictures on her Instagram handle from her beachside birthday celebration with her friends, including Mini Mathur, sister Isabelle Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz and Angira Dhar (Anand Tiwari's wife). In the captions, Katrina wrote, "Birthday wala din," followed by heart emoticons.

In the next post, Katrina, Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli can be seen on a yacht in similar outfits. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My girls," followed by a blue heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty - Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. It is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.