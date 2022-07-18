Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal And Friends Had This Much Fun In Maldives. See New Pics

A still from Vicky Kaushal's video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

The posts from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Maldives diaries keep getting better and better. On Monday, Vicky Kaushal posted a video, in which he, Katrina Kaif and friends can be seen ziplining. The video also features Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, filmmaker Anand Tiwari and wife Angira, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. Vicky Kaushal captioned the post: "The best part of life." Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, on her Instagram stories, shared a clip from a scuba diving session. In a separate Instagram story, Katrina Kaif posted a picture with sister Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari (who is dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal) and Ileana D'Cruz (rumoured to be dating Katrina's brother Sebastian)."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Here's what Katrina Kaif shared on her Instagram stories:

Earlier on Monday, Katrina Kaif posted this super fun video from Maldives and she wrote: "Yeh dosti."

Posting a happy picture from the beach with Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli, she wrote: "My girls."

Vicky Kaushal too spent some time with his squad.

Amid all the fun, Vicky Kaushal also managed to click a picture perfect moment with wife Katrina Kaif and simply added the infinity symbol in his caption.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh. His next project is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.