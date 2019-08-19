Vicky Kaushal Is The Perfect 'Fridge Potato' In This Throwback Pic

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

National Award winner Vicky Kaushal's latest post on Instagram will surely make your day. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took a trip down the memory lane and dug out an adorable picture of himself and his cute expression is winning hearts on the Internet. Also, what makes this throwback picture unique is the place of the click. In the photo, Vicky Kaushal can be seen sitting inside a refrigerator. Yes, you read it right. Going by the picture, it seems that the 31-year-old actor enjoyed becoming "fridge potato" during his childhood days. Adding the adorable throwback picture to his Instagram diaries, Vicky Kaushal also mentioned the year in which the photo was clicked. "Fridge potato. Circa '88," he captioned his post. Take a look:

Reacting to the picture, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal came up with an epic reply. Sunny pulled Vicky Kaushal's leg and commented in Hindi: "Yaar matlab hadd hoti hai compliment fetch karneki... Hot toh tu hai... Ab cuteness ka bhi khata kholega kya?" Designer Masaba Gupta also dropped a comment , which read: "You could totally have been my twin baby brother ."

Just minutes after Vicky Kaushal posted the throwback picture, his fans on Instagram flooded the post with comments such as "Cutest potato ever" and "Why so cute Vicky Kaushal?" One user wrote: "Be my potato and I will be your fries" while other commented, "The best potato snack I would like to have."

On August 16, Vicky Kaushal shared the first look of his first ever music video Pachtaoge.

Vicky Kaushal recently won National Award for Best Actor for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He shared the award with Ayushmann Khurrana, who won it for his performance in AndhaDhun.

The actor has several films lined-up such as Sardar Udham Singh biopic, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Karan Johar's Takht and Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

