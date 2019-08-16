Pachtaoge Poster: Vicky Kaushal And Nora Fatehi Redefine Romance

Nora Fatehi with Vicky Kaushal in the poster. (Image courtesy: norafatehi)

We have good news for all the Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi fans out there. The actors will soon be sharing screen space. Much to fans' dismay, the duo will not work together in a film. However, they will feature in a music video together. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi occupied a top spot on the list of trends after the first poster of their music album Pachtaoge released on social media on Friday. Pachtaoge has been sung by Arijit Singh and it has been produced by T-Series. In the poster, Nora Fatehi can be seen curled up Vicky Kaushal's arms as he looks at her lovingly.

Nora Fatehi shared the poster of Pachtaoge on social media and she wrote: "Presenting the breathtaking poster of our next... Pachtaoge." The makers of the song described Pachtaoge as a "story of love, heartbreak and betrayal."

Checkout the poster of Pachtaoge here:

Vicky Kaushal recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar. Vicky Kaushal's impressive line-up of films includes Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Karan Johar's Takht and Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

Nora Fatehi became a household name after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 9. Nora Fatehi featured in a small role in Salman Khan's Bharat. She will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's dance-based film Street Dance 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

