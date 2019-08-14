'Great Job Boys:' Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Vicky Kaushal And Ayushmann Khurranna On National Awards Win

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal photographed at AndhaDhun screening.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, who won the Best Actor prize for their work inUri: The Surgical Strike and AndhaDhun, respectively, have been bombarded with wishes and congratulatory messages from their fans, colleagues and even their seniors. After receiving congratulatory notes and flowers from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (more on that later), the actors got a congratulatory message from Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor who might have been slightly wishing the actors on their big win, tweeted on Wednesday: "Huge congratulations to Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana for their well-deserved National Film Awards. Good films, good actors and good times. Great job boys."

Read Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Huge congratulations to @vickykaushal09 and @ayushmannk for their well deserved #NationalFilmAwards good films good actors good times. Great job boys. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 14, 2019

On Tuesday, both the actors received personalised congratulatory notes from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Vicky Kaushal, who won the award for his impressive portrayal of an army officer in the film, thanked the star couple and wrote: "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am."

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann too thanked Big B and Jaya Bachchan in a Twitter post and wrote: "Iss sadi ke mahanayak se jab aapko rashtriya puraskar milne ki uplabdhi par prashansa milti hai toh woh rashtriya puraskar se kum nahi hoti. Dhanyawad Amitabh sir Jaya ma'am. (When the millenium's superstar wishes you for the national award, it is no less than the award itself. Thank you Amitabh sir, jaya maam)."

Take a look at the post here:

Uri: The Surgical Strike also won the Award for the Best Director (Aditya Dhar). The film was 2019's most most successful film until being dethroned recently by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

