Pachtaoge: Vicky Kaushal And Nora Fatehi's Bittersweet Love Story Has A Tragic End

The song Pachtaogereleased on Friday evening and it went viral in no time. The title of the song echoes the very feeling of it. The song showcases the toxic love story of Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal. The almost five-minute-long video perfectly encapsulates the essence of modern day romance, wherein Nora Fatehi is "blinded by infatuation"while Vicky Kaushal stands still, hoping for his love to return to him. During the course of the video, we see Vicky Kaushal reminiscing over the old times spent with his lover. The video takes a surprising turn when Nora Fatehi conspires against Vicky Kaushal and decides to kill him, only to discover that she regrets her decision - which puts the song's tile 'Pachtaoge' into perspective.

The voice of Arijit Singh and B Praak's music adds soul to the song. Pachtaoge has been composed and written by Jaani. The video has over 4 lakh views (and counting) on YouTube. Check out the song here:

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the abandoned lover, shared the song on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Pachtaoge song is out... My first ever music video is live on YouTube. Dwell into the feeling of love and longing in Pachtaoge." Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who is also a part of the video, shared it and she wrote: "Blinded by infatuation, how can I forget about love." Take a look at the post here:

Pachtaoge has been produced under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

