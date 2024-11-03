Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Pic To Wish "Birthday Girl Maa," Recalls The Many Thrashings He Got As A Kid

Vicky Kaushal often offers fans glimpses of his bond with his family. On his mother Veena Kaushal's birthday on November 3, the actor wished her with a couple of adorable pictures - one, a throwback picture from his childhood where he is twinning with his brother Sunny Kaushal and their mum, the next, a current picture of Vicky hugging her. While fans loved the pictures and filled the comments section with birthday wishes, what grabbed everyone's attention was the caption.

Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Kutt badi khaadi teri, chappalaan di mer haaye (Have gotten a lot of beatings from you with my own slippers)... Happy Birthday Maa!" adding a heart emoji. This caption resonated with fans and internet users for how real it is, because there's no escaping mummy ka maar as kids.

The comments section was a happy place where while most poured their love and wishes for Vicky's mother, many others called her a proud mom for raising a good human. "May God protect you from evil eyes, may the moon and stars decorate you so that you forget what sorrow is, may God make you laugh so much in life, happy birthday," wrote one use, while another wrote, "Hayee this is so sweet." Congratulating his mother for raising a "king", one user wrote, "Mama raised a humble king and we love her for that," and another wrote, "A Vicky who treats his Katrina like a Princess..has surely been raised by a Veena Aunty!"

Re-sharing the same post on his Instagram Stories, Vicky wrote, "Birthday Girl...Maa" with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. After this, his next big project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.