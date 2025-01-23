Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, And Medha Shankr's Next Is A Quirky Detective Comedy

The latest trio in town are Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankr, who will be seen in a quirky detective comedy next.

Sunny Kaushal's team shared, that after gaining critical acclaim in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, he is currently shooting in Rajasthan for this upcoming detective comedy.

The actor had impressed critics and masses alike with his versatility in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film also had Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Sunny Kaushal's grey character was particularly loved in the film, hence there are high expectations riding on him.

The cast has not shared an official announcement on their social media handles, but his team shared that it will be produced by Laxman Utekar and T-Series.

Medha Shankr became an overnight sensation with her debut film 12th Fail, where she was seen alongside Vikrant Massey.

12th Fail was one of the best films of 2023, and it went on to receive massive critical and commercial acclaim.

Fans are excited to see her in her next project, which promises to be a ride filled with adventures, comedy, and thrills. She will share screen space with Nimrat Kaur and Sunny Kaushal for the first time as well.

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which was released on October 27, 2023. The film also had Radhika Madan in a key role.

She will next be seen in Sky Force, releasing on January 24, 2025. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya in key roles.

