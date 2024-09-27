On Vicky Kaushal's "Pookie" Workout Video, Rajkummar Rao Dropped This Comment

Vicky Kaushal has declared himself a "pookie". Not even arduous workouts can dampen his fun-loving spirit. On Thursday, the actor dropped a video on his Instagram feed where he was seen sweating it out at the gym. Soon, he pauses, displays an adorable hand gesture and starts lip-syncing to the reprised version of the Dekha Tenu song from Mr & Mrs Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Vicky grooves to the track, matching his movements as per the lyrics. Too good, Vicky, too good. Sadly, upon the instruction of his fitness coach, the actor resumes his exercise. But not before expressing his disappointment in being forced to stop his performance mid-way The caption read, “Pookie da workout." We couldn't agree more.

Reacting to the post was none other than Rajkummar Rao. He wrote, “Vicky ka Ye wala Video bahut kamaal hai. Chhaa (Va) rahe ho sab jagah bhai”. Through his comment, Rajkummar hinted at the release of his film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video as well as Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project Chhava. Fitness coach and businessman Kris Gethin commented, “Singing between sets? Not on my watch boyo.” “Why is this workout video 13 hours long?” asked Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal is expected to put forward an entertaining performance at the IIFA 2024 from September 27 till September 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the glitzy night, the actor made a stylish entry at the Abu Dhabi airport. The video of his arrival was dropped by IIFA on their Instagram feed. “The josh is beyond high as the extremely talented Vicky Kaushal has arrived for the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024,” read the side note. Take a look:

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with director Laxman Utekar for Chhava. He previously worked with the director in the 2023 romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Chhava, a historical drama, is based on the life of the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj --- Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the much-awaited movie. Apart from that, Vicky has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.