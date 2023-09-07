Janmashtami 2023: Vicky Kaushal Wishes His Fans As Screen Character Bhajan Kumar

Vicky instagrammed this image. (Courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal aka Bhajan Kumar is here with the cutest Janmashtami wish. The actor has shared two photographs from his Janmashtami celebration. In the images, he poses with “nanhe Kanhaiyaas.” Vicky Kaushal, as always, looks dapper in a deep blue kurta and his rugged beard. Extending Janmashtami wishes to fans, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami! [Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on behalf of our Bhajan Kumar and our little Lord Krishnas].” Vicky Kaushal plays Bhajan Kumar in his upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. It will be released in cinemas on September 22.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Janmashtami post:

Last month, the makers of The Great Indian Family unveiled the first song — Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The peppy track features Vicky Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar, dressed in glittery outfits, dancing his heart out. Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram with a Hindi caption which roughly translates, “Those who are tired of counting, what is the use of that wealth... Only those with the blessings of Ghansham are truly rich. The Great Indian Family in cinemas on 22nd September.”

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja is sung by Nakash Aziz. It has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Vijay A Ganguly is the choreographer of the upbeat track.

Check out the full song here:

After The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is slated to release on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.