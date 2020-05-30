Veteran Lyricist Yogesh Gaur Dies, Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute

Yogesh Gaur was 77. (Image courtesy: cinesanjeev )

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, best-known for writing songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye and Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli, died on Friday. He was 77. Yogesh Gaur, famous as Yogesh in the film industry, gave Bollywood several hit songs in the 60s and 70s. Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who worked with the lyricist in the past, paid a tribute to him on Twitter and described him as a very calm and composed man. She wrote: "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji and I am deeply saddened. He wrote so many heart-warming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him)."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

In a separate tweet, Lata Mangeshkar recalled the time when Yogesh was honoured with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This award is given in honour of Deenanath Mangeshkar, father of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a picture of him receiving the award from Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari in 2018.

2018 mein humne Deenanath Puraskar se Yogesh ji ko sammanit kiya tha. pic.twitter.com/CgXCO9JCec — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

The singer also shared a track written by Yogesh Gaur in a separate tweet. Take a look:

Yogesh ji ka likha ye geet jiska sangeet Salil da ka hai, mujhe bahut pasand hai. https://t.co/yEq2gk7PIL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh got his first break as a lyricist with the 1962 film Sakhi Robin, for which he wrote six songs. He also wrote the evergreen tracks Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli and Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye for Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film Anand. Some of his memorable songs are Rajinigandha Phool Tumhare and Kayi Baar Yun Hi Dekha Hai from Rajinigandha; Jaaneman Jaaneman and Na Jaane Kyun from Chhoti Si Baat; Badi Sooni Sooni Hai from Mili; Rimjhim Giray Saawan from Manzil and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuchh Kaha from Baton Baton Mein.