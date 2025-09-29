Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies Of Heart Attack At 60

Veteran theatre artist and filmmaker Yashwant Sardeshpande died on Monday morning following a heart attack. He was 60, as per a Money Control report.

Sardeshpande had performed a play in Dharwad on Sunday evening and travelled to Bengaluru early Monday morning. Soon after arriving, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors attempted emergency treatment, but he was declared dead around 10 a.m.

Born in Ukkali village in Basavana Bagevadi taluk of Bijapur district, Sardeshpande pursued a diploma in theatre arts from the Ninaasam Theatre Institute in Heggodu. He later completed a certificate course in cinema and drama writing at New York University in 1996.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his condolences on social media, writing, "It is with great sadness that we learn about the passing away of our Hubballi native Yashwant Sardeshpande, a renowned Kannada theatre actor, a very popular playwright who acted and directed in many plays across the state. His play All the Best was an unprecedented success. He also acted in television and films."

Sardeshpande was widely admired for his contributions to Kannada theatre. His comedy drama All the Best, which he wrote and performed in, became a landmark hit, running for hundreds of shows.

His other notable works included Rashichakra, Olave Jeevana Shakshatkara, Neenaanaadre Naaneenena, Sahi Ri Sahi, Ondata Bhatraddu, Andhayuga, Sahebaru Baruttare, Miss Point, Dil Mange More, and Hingadre Dot Comedy. He directed more than 60 plays, many of which completed over 500 performances.

He also acted in films such as Marma, Amrithadhare, and Rama Shama Bhama, contributing dialogues in the North Karnataka dialect.

Fondly called "Nageya Sardar" by theatre lovers in Shivamogga, Sardeshpande is credited with staging all of D.R. Bendre's plays through Rangavarthula and Bendre Rangavali, bringing the poet's works to the stage.

Over his career, he was honoured with several awards, including the Rajyotsava Award in 2010, the Aryabhatta Award (2003), the Mayur Award (2005), Sunfeast-Udaya Award for Best Dialogues for Rama Shama Bhama (2006), Abhinaya Bharati Award (2008), Rangadhruva Award (2008), and the Globalman International Award (2008).

He is survived by his wife, Malathi, also a respected theatre and film artist.

